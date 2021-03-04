Pierre Robert Staying With WMMR

Philadelphia radio icon, Pierre Robert, has signed a multiyear extension with Beasley Media Group Station WMMR-FM. The extension means Robert will celebrate 40 straight years with the station this November.

“Pierre Robert remains the heart and soul of WMMR,” said Bill Weston, VP/PD. “His longevity and relevance are rare radio attributes. During the pandemic’s darker days, it was so good to hear listeners tell how his familiar presence and re-assuredness helped them through the uncertainty.”

“WMMR is one of the most unique and successful radio stations in America today,” said Robert “The music, the staff and the personalities, along with a warm connection with our listeners, have allowed us an almost unheard of 53 years on the air here in Philly. Thanks to Caroline Beasley and Steve Mountain. I’m thrilled to sign up again for several more myself. In fact, in November, I’ll have been here at ‘MMR for 40 years… so very cool… the journey continues!”

“When you write the 50-year history of WMMR and Rock in Philadelphia, Pierre’s ‘fingerprints’ will be all over the pages,” said Joe Bell, VP/MM. “He is an integral part of an iconic brand!”