CDC Hits #1

CDC has knocked Progressive out of the top spot on the Media Monitors national spot chart. CDC (61,774) dropped Progressive (57,108) into the second spot.
Rounding out the top five: Babbel (48,865), Indeed (44,245) and Merrill (40,884).
