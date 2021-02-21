The speculation begins, including in this column in The New York Times, about who might be radio’s next big conservative star. As writer Michael Grynbaum points out, Jimmy Fallon may host “The Tonight Show,” but he’ll never be Johnny Carson. The column also includes insight from Talkers Publisher Michael Harrison.
So, what do I think will happen in the time slot that Rush occupied? In some of the larger markets, I believe several stations will choose to go with a local host. Since it’s midday in the eastern side of the country, they may also choose to start a local ‘news hour’.
In smaller markets, where money may be an issue in hiring and producing for a local host, stations continue with a nationally syndicated host. An obvious example would be Westwood One’s Chris Plante, who was already competing with Rush in the time slot. Another clear choice would be Salem’s Dennis Prager, in markets without a Salem O&O outlet; Prager is also currently broadcasting in the 12-3 Eastern time frame.
While I very much mourn the loss of Rush, it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out at the 600+ stations carried his show for all these years.
Rush is irreplaceable.
Stations will obviously fill the time slot with someone else, but there is no ‘replacing’ Rush Limbaugh.