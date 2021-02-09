Pardon My Take Tops List

Barrett Sports Media has wrapped up its Top 20 List by naming Pardon My Take as the Best Original Sports Podcast in 2020. The Barstool Sports’ podcast featuring Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz and PFT Commenter; has won the category before.

“Pardon My Take’s success over the past decade is well documented. But as a pandemic struck in 2020, and forced many to look closer at issues affecting day to day life, Dan and Big Cat added a necessary slice of laughter and friendly banter to help provide their audience with a little bit of normalcy,” said Jason Barrett , President.

