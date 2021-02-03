WBA Awards Student Station Manager

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has recognized Alex Stouf, Manager for WWSP-FM at Stevens Point. Stouf will be recognized with the WBA Student Leadership Award at the WBA Student Seminar.

“As a result of Alex’s leadership, the executive staff understands and respects each other’s strengths and job roles, working together to make the station better while learning and crafting their broadcast skills,” said Steve Suehring, Faculty Adviser and General Manager. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for Strouf, but he exceeded expectations by providing relevant programming to listeners. He also made sure the station remained on the air and compliant during a campus shutdown and professionally handled COVID-19 cases that directly affected the station.”

“Being a great team isn’t about having a bunch of people that are the same. It is about people that can bring the best out of each other,” said Strouf. “It is a fulfilling position that I am honored to hold and work alongside great students, professors, volunteers, and the community,”

