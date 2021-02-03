Report: Cumulus Pulls All Morgan Wallen Music

Variety is reporting that Cumulus Programming EVP Brian Philips sent a memo to all Cumulus country stations ordering them to pull all of Wallen’s music after he was caught

on video using a racial slur.

Variety reports that the memo included the subject line:

“MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

And, here’s what it said: “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.”

The video that has Wallen in hot water was recorded by Wallen’s neighbors, showing him yelling profanities after a night out partying in Nashville, including the N-word.

Wallen, one of the most popular country artists today, issued a statement after the incident went public: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”