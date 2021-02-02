Pre-CRS Seminar Will be Virtual

Country Radio Specialists Mike O’Malley and Becky Brenner have announced their 27th annual VIRTUAL Pre-CRS seminar will be Monday, February 15th from 12:30pm EST-3:30pm EST.

The A&O&B team will present the first highlights from their 16th annual online perceptual study, “Roadmap 2021.” This is the largest study of Country P1’s in the U.S. and Canada; with over 10,000 respondents. Attendees will discover how the pandemic has affected trends in music tastes, radio usage, digital consumption, social networking and more.



The A&O&B Pre-CRS Seminar is free to all A&O&B clients, as well as any broadcasters in non-competitive situations. REGISTER