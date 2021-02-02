NAB: People Want To Get Back Together

Are you ready to participate in an event with tens of thousands of people? The NAB participated in a study, conducted by Freeman Event Research as part of a trade show industry research project, that showed a majority of past NAB Show attendees expect to attend in-person events in late 2021.

The NAB, always held in April in Las Vegas, had to be canceled in 2020 and has been moved to October this year.

Freeman Event Research surveyed nearly 1,000 previous NAB Show attendees online between November 9–16, 2020. Nearly seven-in-ten reported they expect to attend in-person events when NAB Show is scheduled in October 2021.

Three-in-five say the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine will have the most influence in their decision about whether to attend an in-person event, and 88 percent said they are likely to return once they feel the threat of the virus is mitigated. Since the survey was conducted, multiple COVID-19 vaccines were approved and are now being distributed globally.

Nearly 60 percent of respondents anticipate virtual components will have an increased role in live events and trade shows.