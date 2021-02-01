Chernoff Stepping Down From WFAN

The news came from Entercom New York Market Manager Chris Oliviero that Mark Chernoff will be stepping down from day-to-day oversight of WFAN and CBS Sports Radio later in 2021. Chernoff has been with the station for nearly 30 years. This is not considered to be a retirement announcement.

Chernoff will be a member of the search committee for the next sports content lead for both brands and, until that time, will remain fully responsible for all operations. Also, Mark will continue on as an advisor to WFAN after the search and transition is complete.