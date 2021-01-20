Life-long Dreams Never Die

The family of long-time CBS News anchor Dave Barrett, who died suddenly in 2018 at age 63, are making his wish for a rocket ride into space a reality. On Friday, the launch window for Space X Falcon rocket opens at 9:24am ET. Weather permitting, the rocket carrying Barrett’s ashes will launch into space. CBS News’ Peter King will report on the launch.

If all goes as planned, a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket will launch ashes of the late CBS News Radio correspondent Dave Barrett into space Friday Morning from Cape Canaveral.

Dave’s family has contracted with Celestis Space burials, which has flown the ashes of many luminaries and everyday people since the 90s. Dave had a lifelong dream to go to space, having been an enthusiast since childhood.

In 2011, he was part of the team that covered the final US Space Shuttle launch from Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 is carrying a variety of private and government satellites on a “ride share” flight.