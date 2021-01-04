New Health & Science Editor WNYC

WNYC has named Nsikan Akpan as Health & Science Editor. He joins the NPR station from National Geographic.

“Nsikan will be a remarkable addition to our team when the New York area is in desperate need of smart health reporting,” said Audrey Cooper, Editor in Chief. “He has a passion for mentoring and a knack for seeing stories before they hit the mainstream. Most critically, he’s also funny and kind — the sort of person you want as a colleague.”

Before National Geographic, he worked for more than four years at PBS NewsHour. He and his team won a 2020 Emmy for the PBS NewsHour series “Stopping a Killer Pandemic” and in 2019 received a George Foster Peabody Award for the PBS NewsHour series “The Plastic Problem.”

Akpan starts his new job January 11.