A familiar voice for Kansas City morning radio listeners has retired. Ellen Schenk said goodbye to KMBZ, Kansas City Morning News listeners January 4.

“A new year inevitably brings change, and for me it’s a big one,” said Ellen. “It’s been a wonderful ride that’s given me the chance to meet so many fascinating people and report on such inspiring stories.”

She has spent nearly four decades in radio, with about 30 years at KMBZ. More remembrances and details of her career can be found Here.