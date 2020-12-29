What is Jeff Smulyan Up To Now?

It certainly isn’t retirement. The Emmis CEO is always working on something, putting his money to work for him and his people. Our sister publication RBR+TVBR has all the details about Smulyan’s next move and who’s joining him. Read it HERE.
It certainly isn’t retirement. The Emmis CEO is always working on something, putting his money to work for him and his people. Our sister publication RBR+TVBR has all the details about Smulyan’s next move and who’s joining him. Read it HERE.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.