WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

Thanks to Susan Owensby for sharing her Blast From The Past from 1981. She was a host and producer at KMFA- FM in Austin, which at that time, was the only non-commercial 100% listener-supported classical radio station in the country. She tells Radio Ink, “The station is alive and well, in spite of silly DJs like me. “

40 years later, Susan is now at Radio France Internationale in Paris, France, in the English language service. She has a weekly listener interactive program called The Sound Kitchen. She says now, “I basically do whatever I want. I love it.

Reach out to Susan by e-mail at [email protected] Send your Blast From The Past photo to [email protected]