In 2019 radio stations across the country raised over $31 million for their local communities. So far in 2020, during a pandemic-ravaged year, stations have now raised $26.5 million. With days to go before Christmas, can the industry pull in another $4.5 million to beat last year? Send your community fundraising story to [email protected].

Here’s our tally from last year.

Here’s where you are so far this year.