JVC Picks Up Four From Community Broadcasters

JVC Media, which has stations in Florida and Long island will add a cluster of four stations in Fort Walton beach to its roster. Community Broadcasters is selling JVC four FM’s: WECQ, WHWY, WWAV, and WZLB.

Our sister publication RBR Reports that JVC purchased the stations for $2.3 million. Community Broadcasters purchased the cluster back in 2016 from Apex Broadcasting for $5.9 million.

This will bring JVC’s Florida operation to a total of eleven radio stations including three in Orlando and four in Gainesville-Ocala, in addition to the company’s five FM stations in Nassau-Suffolk, NY.

JVC’s CEO John Caracciolo said, “We are honored and privileged to welcome WECQ, WHWY, WWAV, and WZLB and its staff to the JVC family. The prior ownership was committed to community service on the Emerald Coast, high quality broadcasting and creating an excellent work environment for its staff, and we will continue that work. We are tremendously impressed with the Fort Walton Beach market and the remarkable growth and resilience of the area even in these unprecedented times.”