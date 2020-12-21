Broadcasters To Get More Help in PPP Second Round

As many of you know, the NAB has been working very hard for broadcasters, making sure they were not left out when the government decided more COVID relief money would be on the way. Mission accomplished.

The second round of PPP applies to businesses with 300 or fewer employees that have sustained a 25 percent revenue loss in any quarter of 2020. It’s capped at $2 million. The money is available to qualifying broadcasters who secured PPP loans earlier this year, as well as those qualifying broadcasters made newly eligible for first round PPP loans as a result of this legislation.

NAB CEO Gordon Smith said the new legislation will help broadcasters that were excluded during the first round of PPP. “These provisions, in addition to the bill’s second round of PPP funding for which many stations will also be eligible, help local broadcasters maintain their operations during this difficult time and continue to provide news and information critical to local communities as vaccine distribution commences across the country.”

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions pertaining to broadcasters: