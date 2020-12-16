Sending Holiday Cheer To Shut-Ins

The Saga Illini Radio Group stations Happiness for the Holidays event has exceeded its goal. The group was hoping for 2,000 cards, listeners in the area doubled that and more.

“We set out to try and create a little Happiness for anyone who is currently in an extended care facility, it was a great idea created in one of our weekly Promotional meetings. The response from our listeners, advertisers and organizations through-out East Central Illinois has just been unbelievable” said Brian Green, GM. “The emotional connection that our staff has made to help generate this kind of reaction is why we our broadcasters, to make an impact in the communities we serve. I can’t describe how proud I am of not only everyone in our building but for all those individuals and organizations who stepped up to help us spread a little Happiness for the Holidays.”

Stations in the Illini Group include: Extra 96.9, Hits 99.7, Mix 94.5, Pure Oldies 97.9, Rewind 92.5, WIXY 100.3, and WYXY Classic 99.1.