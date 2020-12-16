Fighting Hunger In Shenandoah Valley

For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV hosted Camping for Hunger. The event brought in food and monetary donations to combat hunger the northern Shenandoah Valley.

2020 donation totals exceeded expectations for the year, with 8,600 pounds of food donated and nearly $11,700 in cash donations. The cash donations alone equate to nearly 40,000 meals and cover six months’ worth of need.

“For 12 years now, this community has proven it supports its own. We’re merely the conduit for the great work individuals and businesses do in support of this mission,” said Andrew Shearer, President, Royal Broadcasting. “I’m truly humbled that we can be a part of it.” Since 2008, food donations have totaled over 120,000 pounds, with monetary/gift card donations nearing $68,000.”

On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, and Alyssa McBeth along with station owner Andrew Shearer and other staff members did not sleep on the bus this year, but instead hosted a virtual radio-thon for a week, from the parking lot of the WZRV/WFTR Studios in Front Royal, VA.