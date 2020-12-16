BEA Receives Endowment

The Broadcast Education Association has received a one-million-dollar grant to endow and establish the Diana King Memorial Awards Fund of the Charles & Lucille King Family Foundation. The fund is in memory of the founder, President and Chair, Ms. Diana King.

Diana King established the Foundation in 1988 to support individuals and organizations committed to educational excellence and professional development in film, television and the media. The Charles & Lucille King Family Foundation has been the sole sponsor of the BEA Best of Festival King Foundation awards ceremony in Las Vegas for over 15 years.

“The Festival of Media Arts would not be what it is today without the Foundation’s longstanding sponsorship and generous annual contributions,” said Heather Birks, Executive Director, BEA. “Hundreds of faculty and students have been recognized and rewarded for their creative excellence because of Diana King’s commitment to BEA and the Festival.”