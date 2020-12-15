Entercom Hauls in $3 Million For St. Jude

It’s one of the biggest fundraising successes of this holiday season. Entercom country stations in seven markets raised $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the unified “Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon” series.

Participating stations included U.S. 101 (WUSY-FM) in Chattanooga, US99 (WUSN-FM) in Chicago, 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM) in Detroit, New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM) in New York, KMLE Country @ 107.9 (KMLE-FM) in Phoenix, Y108 (WDSY-FM) in Pittsburgh, and 103.7 KSON (KSON-FM) in San Diego.

“In a particularly difficult year, we’re extremely proud of our stations’ commitment to come together to leverage our scale and national influence with our community of country fans across the country for St. Jude,” said Pat Paxton, Chief Programming Officer, Entercom. “This annual event aims to make a difference in the lives of the children and families that turn to St. Jude in need, and we’re so thankful for the incredible generosity from our stations and listeners.”