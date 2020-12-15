Connoisseur Morning Team Raises $166K

Connecticut morning team Chaz and AJ spent last week collecting cash and toys equaling over $166k to be distributed to five local charities. Chaz said the outpouring of generosity during a difficult year was incredible. “Every year we try to raise a little bit more than the year before but our expectations for 2020 were very measured. We are absolutely blown away by this total.”

The toys and cash will be immediately distributed to five local charities which were chosen through a grant submission process. This year the five charities are: the McGivney Community Center Bridgeport, Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, Center for Family Justice, Team Inc. and Central CT Coast YMCA.

“Chaz and AJ are an incredibly unique, powerful show” remarked Kristin Okesson SVP/Market Manager Connoisseur Media. She continued, “They have spent 2020 trying to calm, educate and entertain their loyal audience, but most importantly lend a helping hand to families in need. The show, year after year, asks their audience to help give back to their community and the audience responded bigger than we ever could have imagined during this unprecedented year.”