4 Ways To Create Drama

(By Randy Lane) In a previous column we stressed the importance of drama to generate ratings. This week we present four effective ways to create drama in your show.

Pro tips:

Features and BenchmarkThere are several relationship dramas that top-rated shows have become known for and drive listening. The most common ones are heavy on conflict and emotions including “War of the Roses,” “Second Date Update/Blown Off,” and “Hang Up or Hang Out. Fun and humorous drama features are popular with listeners too. Prank phone calls, “Facebook Fights,” and interactive trivia games between two contestants are good examples.

Interactive Story TopicsFascinating stories are driven by conflict. For instance, a cast player shares a story about a previous job confrontation with a bad boss. Then the show airs “worst boss” stories from callers. Pro tip: Go on a quest to find the worst boss in your market. A quest or challenge to listeners raises the bar on the quality of stories and generates more callers.