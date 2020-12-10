CreativeReady Signs Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek Media has signed a company-wide deal with CreativeReady. That means all 50 stations will have access to CreativeReady’s library of creative assets, including commercials, jingles, scripts and more.

Cherry Creek CEO Jonathan Brewster said, “CCM is always working to provide our markets with the tools needed to help clients thrive. The CreativeReady platform will really help us deliver outstanding creative strategies for clients and improve efficiencies within our stations.”

“We believe the key to a successful seller/client relationship is in developing long-term creative ad strategies.” says Jamie Aplin, Founder and CEO of CreativeReady. “It’s about giving the client our very best and the Cherry Creek culture aligns with that mindset perfectly. They have an outstanding reputation for going above and beyond for their clients and we couldn’t be happier with this partnership.”