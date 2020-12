The latest Local Marketing Trends podcast features an interview with former publisher Donald Graham. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot talk with Graham who believes Jeff Bezos can teach local media owners a thing or two.

The Graham family sold the newspaper to Bezos in 2013 after eight decades of family ownership. Donald Graham discusses lessons learned from Bezos, as well as what he believes the future holds for local newspapers and broadcast TV stations.

You can find the podcast Here.