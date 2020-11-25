Taylor Dickson Promoted At WRRV

Taylor Dickson has been promoted to Brand Manager/Program Director at Townsquare Media’s Alt Rocker in Poughkeepsie, NY. She will also be moving from morning drive to afternoon drive.

“Over the last 3 years, Taylor has proven to be successful in everything she’s been asked to do and we are confident in her ability to lead RRV into the future, said Jason Finkelberg, Market President.“

“Becoming a program director has been a major career goal of mine. To be programming my favorite format is all the more exciting,” said Dickson. “I’m grateful to have so many mentors and supporters help me get to where I am today. Ready to hit the ground running!”