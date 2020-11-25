Forecast LIVE Early Bird Pricing Ends Friday

Forecast LIVE, December 8-9, is the virtual version of Radio Ink’s annual Forecast conference, considered to be the radio industry’s premier financial summit, gathering the smartest minds in media and advertising to forecast revenue and analyze projections and trends for the coming year.

Check our our stellar agenda HERE

If you’ve always wanted to attend Forecast but were unable due to the travel or expense, this is your opportunity. It may never happen again – don’t miss it and be sorry!

No Travel.

No hotel expense.

Save $200 by REGISTERING NOW

The price today is only $395.

The price after Black Friday will be $595

The usual price for Forecast is $1,895