WUNC Music Adds New Hosts

WUNC Music, in Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, has added Alan Thompson and Susan Castle to the streaming radio station produced by NPR News/Talk WUNC-FM.

Thompson comes to the station from WNCU in Durham where he hosts the Morning Jazz show. He will host Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Castle is the long-time morning host on public radio Music Discovery station KUTX in Austin. Susan will host afternoons/evenings, Wednesday through Friday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have both Alan and Susan on the WUNC Music team, said Brian Burns, Music Director. “I’ve been a fan of Alan’s Morning Jazz show for years, and Susan brings so much knowledge and experience to our young station.”