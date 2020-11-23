New Assistant PD At CPR’s Indie 102.3

Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo has been promoted to Assistant Program Director at Indie 102.3 (KVOQ), Denver. Trujillo has been an on-air host since 2016 with the station.

“I am thrilled to elevate Bruce to assistant program director,” said Willobee Carlan, PD. “She has proven to be a linchpin in our team, wearing many hats and helping lead us into the next decade, growing our audience and our connection to the community.”

“I’m proud to be part of Indie 102.3. We have the challenge and privilege of broadcasting in a community that has no shortage of great radio stations across the dial,” said Trujillo. “The challenge, of course, is finding and playing sounds and voices that aren’t being represented on-air here in Colorado.”