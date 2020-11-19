Good Karma Broadcasting is seeking a Transmitter Broadcast Engineer for our Wisconsin radio assets. The Transmitter Broadcast Engineer will be responsible for maintenance, emergency, and technical operations at all of our transmitter sites within FCC regulations while adhering to company policies to ensure world class delivery of content to our local communities.

The successful candidate will work alongside other company engineers and GKB’s Director of IT who will continue to lead that department. This candidate will possess the ability to prioritize work, manage the stress of a high- pressure work environment, and comply with all company procedures and internal controls associated with the assigned duties.

Celebrating 23 years, Good Karma Brands has made its name known in the community by leading the local sports world and now it’s time to expand. If you want to be part of a winning team and think you have what it takes, check out the career description below and apply at [email protected].

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

• Operating and monitoring WI station transmitters/towers in accordance with FCC regulations

• Maintain and repair all technical and electronic equipment with a proactive approach to problem solving

• Ability to accurately project capital expenditures and annual budgeting

• Participation in FCC alternative inspections

• Be a Good Karma Brands ambassador by adhering to the GKB core values: Listen, Be Honest, Work Hard,

Over Deliver, and Follow Through

Career Requirements:

• Associates or technical degree in Broadcasting Engineering Technology or related field or equivalent level of experience

• Minimum of five years’ experience broadcast engineering

• Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations

• Excellent knowledge of basic electronics theory

• Ability to work independently to troubleshoot and repair high-power AM and FM transmitting facilities.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills with proven experience interacting with management

and staff at all levels with ability to multi-task and handles pressures and deadlines

• Excellent problem-solving ability and skill in prioritizing

• Must possess valid state driver’s license and provide required driving record and proof of insurability.

• Ability to lift and/or move loads up to 75 pounds, with the ability to climb ladders and work on elevated

surfaces

• Ability to be on call for afterhours emergencies

• Experience with Directional AM Systems

• Create instructional manuals and backup systems

• Knowledge of communication systems

Hours/Salary/Benefits:

Good Karma Brands offers a competitive base salary. All fulltime teammates receive full benefits including 401k plan, health & dental insurance, paid parental leave, and opportunities for salary growth through growing their responsibilities.

Opportunity For Growth:

Teammates have the opportunity to continuously learn and grow within Good Karma Brands and are responsible to represent GKB, our story, and our core values inside and outside the workplace. Teammates are encouraged to take a proactive role in building relationships and seeking opportunities throughout the company.

For Consideration:

Please send resume and cover letter to [email protected] no later than 5:00pm CT on Friday, December 4, 2020.

About Good Karma Brands:

Good Karma Brands, LLC (GKB) is a media and marketing company with expertise in leveraging the power of sports and local news to build brands through radio, digital, events, and TV assets. Radio assets include Newsradio 620 WTMJ & 101.7 The Truth in Milwaukee, Wis., seven ESPN affiliated radio stations in Chicago, Cleveland, Madison, Milwaukee and West Palm Beach, and two stations in Beaver Dam, Wis. In partnership with ESPN, GKB also offers local marketing partners geo-targeted advertising on ESPN’s digital platforms. In addition to its radio assets, GKB boasts a number of premium brands, including an events division that produces the Wisconsin Sports Awards, Tundra Trio hospitality houses in Green Bay, Wis., and the Boca Raton Bowl. For more information, please visit www.goodkarmabrands.com.