Community Broadcasters Raises $163K

WBDR in Watertown New York brought in a record-breaking haul of $163,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network. Lance Haleon left and Johnny Spezzano present the check to CMN representative Bonnie Eppiloto from Samaritan Medical Center.

