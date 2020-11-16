Community Broadcasters Raises $163K

WBDR in Watertown New York brought in a record-breaking haul of $163,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network. Lance Haleon left and Johnny Spezzano present the check to CMN representative Bonnie Eppiloto from Samaritan Medical Center.
