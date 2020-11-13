New CFO For NAB

Téa Gennaro has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at NAB starting November 23. Most recently, she served as CFO of the Associated Builders and Contractors in Washington, D.C.

“After an extensive search, it became clear that Téa was an exceptional fit for the NAB CFO position,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “NAB and our members will be well-served by her leadership, vision and financial expertise as she fills this vital role.”

Gennaro has a M.B.A in Global Business from Virginia Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Pensacola Christian College. She is a Certified Public Accountant and an award-winning professional.

Gennaro replaces former NAB CFO Trish Johnson, who recently transitioned to a consultancy role.