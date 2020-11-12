Pacifica Raises Over $16K For Food Bank

Pacific Media Group’s 2020 Battle of the Businesses for the Maui Food Bank raised $16,350. As a result 36,698 meals can be provided to families the food bank serves in Maui County. 17 local businesses participated in the event.

While the event this year attracted participation from 40 percent less businesses than in 2019, it will reach nearly 67 percent more people due to the generosity of those who contributed.

Compared to last year, 11 less businesses participated, but 13,803 more meals are being provided this year due to greater contributions.

“We are so excited about this year’s results,” said Marlene Rice, Development Director at the Maui Food Bank, who held the battle in coordination with Pacific Media Group’s Maui radio stations.

“It’s a nice touch from businesses coming together for the common good,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President & General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at PMG, noting that the locally owned company has been a partner annually since 2008.

As an added benefit, one participating large and one small business were selected to receive a $5,000 radio airtime campaign on PMG stations.