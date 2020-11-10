What’s The Forecast?

As part of RAB’s Business Unusual initiative, the next presentation in its Open for Business live-video series is titled “2021 Radio Forecast.” The presentation will features these five executives making their predictions….

Bill Hendrich, EVP of Radio, Cox Media Group

Mike Hulvey, VP/COO, Neuhoff Media

Susan Larkin, COO, Entercom Communications

Jeff Warshaw, CEO, Connoisseur Media

Sabina Widmann, President, Regional Radio General Manager, Univision Radio

Topics will include:

Budgeting and forecasting for 2021 and beyond

Fiscal management in the ‘new normal’

Lessons learned from 2020

This event takes place at noon Central on Wednesday, December 2.

For RAB members, registration for this live-video presentation is FREE. After the presentation, it will be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.