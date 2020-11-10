What’s The Forecast?

As part of RAB’s Business Unusual initiative, the next presentation in its Open for Business live-video series is titled “2021 Radio Forecast.” The presentation will features these five executives making their predictions….
Bill Hendrich, EVP of Radio, Cox Media Group
Mike Hulvey, VP/COO, Neuhoff Media
Susan Larkin, COO, Entercom Communications
Jeff Warshaw, CEO, Connoisseur Media
Sabina Widmann, President, Regional Radio General Manager, Univision Radio
Topics will include:
Budgeting and forecasting for 2021 and beyond
Fiscal management in the ‘new normal’
Lessons learned from 2020
This event takes place at noon Central on Wednesday, December 2.
For RAB members, registration for this live-video presentation is FREE. After the presentation, it will be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.