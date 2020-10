Following the retirement of Joe Benigno yesterday Entercom announced the return of Craig Carton to WFAN in New York. Carton was last heard on the station in late 2017. He spent one year in prison for his role in a ponzi scheme. Carton will team with Evan Roberts from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. He’ll be on today for one hour to talk to listeners at 5 p.m.