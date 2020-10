Hispanic LIVE‘s closing session kicks off today at 11:30 am Eastern with an Executive Leadership Panel moderated by NAB CEO, Gordon Smith, followed by presentation of the Medallas de Cortez awards. The awards, established in 2007, are the only ones that honor Hispanic radio in 8 categories of excellence. They were named for Raoul Cortez, founder of the first Spanish language station in the country, owned and operated by a Hispanic. This year’s list of finalists can be found here.