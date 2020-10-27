FCC To Consider All Digital AM Today

As part of its mission to save AM radio, today The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would authorize AM stations to transition to all-digital on a voluntary basis. The Commission is also looking at adopting technical specs for those stations. The meeting begins at 10:30 and you can watch it live HERE.
AM is only dead if content remains comatose. No amount of Digital Anything will keep it from the grave. No one’s listening because because nothing’s there to listen to. “Programming people/consultants” are not earning their keep. Owners refuse to listen to out of the old box content ideas. Digital ? Perfume on a pig….
If the Commissioners do not also consider the voluntary adoption of the superior Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) FM and AM all-digital standard, then this meeting, today, will have been a waste of time.
Also, of note, related to this topic: Al Shuldiner, the head of the FCC Media Bureau, used to be legal counsel for the predecessor to Xperi, the private company that owns the IBOC/’HD Radio’ technology that is the current, monopoly standard. Major conflict of interest?