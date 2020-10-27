CRS Goes Virtual in 2021

The Country Radio Seminar in 2020 was one of the last live conferences held before COVID-19 shut large meetings down. There was hope it might also be the first one back, but it is not to be just yet. Country Radio Seminar 2021: The Virtual Experience, is set for February 16 -19 2021.

Registration for the streaming curated, schedule of educational panels, virtual networking, and workshops, opens October 28.

“Now, everybody can come to CRS,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director, Country Radio Broadcasters. “Our expanded, four-day ‘CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience’ will be an uncompromising event, providing attendees with more than 14 educational sessions, four morning networking events, three lunchtime performances, four interactive workshops and all-day networking.

A CRS360 Webinar Session will be held at 11 a.m. (CT) Wednesday, October 28, offering additional details, answering questions, and revealing more content featured at CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience.

Early Bird Registration for CRS 2021 is $149 per person and will be offered through November 4. The registration rate will increase to $199 on November 5. More information can be found here.