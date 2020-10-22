FCC To Consider All Digital AM

As part of its mission to save AM radio, on Tuesday The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would authorize AM stations to transition to all-digital on a voluntary basis. The Commission is also looking at adopting technical specs for those stations. The meeting begins at 10:30 and you can watch it live HERE.
If the Commissioners do not also consider the voluntary adoption of the superior Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) FM and AM all-digital standard, then this meeting, today, will have been a waste of time.
Also, of note, related to this topic: Al Shuldiner, the head of the FCC Media Bureau, used to be legal counsel for the predecessor to Xperi, the private company that owns the IBOC/’HD Radio’ technology that is the current, monopoly standard. Major conflict of interest?