Ad Exec Sir Martin Sorrell Joins Pittman

The latest episode of Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing, hosted by Bob Pittman, pairs him with Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and former CEO of WPP and executive chairman of S4 Capital. Sir Martin talks about what he has learned throughout his career and how he sees the future of advertising.

In the latest episode, Sir Martin kicks off the conversation by taking listeners back in time to 1987, when he and Pittman both owned equity in J. Walter Thompson and how they were competing for its takeover. Sir Martin, never shy before a mic, also offers his thoughts on the role that government plays in first-party data as well as its impact on major digital giants including Facebook, Amazon and Google.

You can find the episode here.