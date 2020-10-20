Radio Turns 100 – And We Need Your Help

We’ll be celebrating radio’s 100th birthday in the November 9th issue of Radio Ink Magazine. Some of the biggest names in the industry, both past and present, will reflect on radio’s resiliency and predict how radio might do over the next 100 years. Here’s what we need help with…

We want you to send us your radio pictures. Pick your favorite picture, your oldest picture, your funniest picture, whichever picture means the most to you, and send it in to us. Tell us why that picture is important to you and your radio career. We want to put you in this special issue of Radio Ink magazine.

Send your (hi-rez) photo to [email protected] Your deadline is October 15th.