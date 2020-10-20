Radio Turns 100 – And We Need Your Help

We’ll be celebrating radio’s 100th birthday in the November 9th issue of Radio Ink Magazine. Some of the biggest names in the industry, both past and present, will reflect on radio’s resiliency and predict how radio might do over the next 100 years. Here’s what we need help with…
We want you to send us your radio pictures. Pick your favorite picture, your oldest picture, your funniest picture, whichever picture means the most to you, and send it in to us. Tell us why that picture is important to you and your radio career. We want to put you in this special issue of Radio Ink magazine.
Send your (hi-rez) photo to [email protected] Your deadline is October 15th.
There was a now infamous station, MGY which broadcast the message “CQD CQD de MGY” In April, 1912 (That would be the Titanic)…
Auctually, you are all wrong! The first station to have regualr broadcating schedule was founded in San Jose California with audio transmissions as early as 1909 and a regular schedule by 1912.
I was founded by Charles “Doc” Herrold as part of his Radio School. It’s programming was popular music for a few hours per week provided by a local record store in return for promotional announcements, They even had contests giving away radio parts and other small items on a call in basis. For more info, go to https://www.charlesherrold.org or just do a search for “Charles Herrold”.
By the way, the station does still exist! It by 1922, it was KQW in San Jose which later moved to San Francisco. It later moved to San Francisco and is today’s KCBS!
Other major first station candidates include WWJ in Detroit and WHA in Madison Wisconsin. KDKA did have the first broadcast style call sign and was the first “limited commercial” station although before 1925 stations were what we would call non-commercial with licenses that needed renewal every 90 days plus you could not sell radio stations in the early days either. KBPS in Portland Oregon was the first high school station. It signed on in 1922 and still is on the air.
You guys are a little late! Two broadcast stations were operating regularly about a year before KDKA lit up the airwaves over Pittsburgh 100 years ago: KQV, also in Pittsburgh and the now-defunct CFCF in Montreal. But the first broadcast was actually made on Christmas Eve in 1906. Reginald Fessenden successfully modulated an arc transmitter with the human voice. His program consisted of a reading of the Christmas Gospel and the carol “O Holy Night”. Shipboard wireless operators were astounded at what they were hearing.
But KDKA does turn 100 this year, even if it wasn’t the first broadcast station…despite what Westinghouse was telling people over the years. Happy birthday, KDKA!