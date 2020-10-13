We Are Back LIVE in Two Days

According to broadcast attorney Frank Montero, “We’ve seen a developing practice of forum-shopping where the Third Circuit has become the go-to court for those challenging the FCC’s media ownership rules and other circuits perhaps being more deferential to the FCC’s orders. This presents a problem and uncertainty. When there are “circuit splits”, the Supreme Court’s role is to give clarity and some consistency. We saw this in the Aereo appeal. People need to know what law applies. I’m hopeful that the Supreme Court will bring clarity and some consistency.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would take up the long-running legal dispute over whether the FCC can loosen U.S. media ownership rules. A lower court has prevented the FCC’s efforts to revise the rules since 2003. For years the FCC has said the current rules do not reflect the current media marketplace.

Mr. Montero will bring that and other pressing matters like foreign ownership, music licensing, and tax certificates to the Hispanic Radio LIVE! virtual stage this Thursday, October 15 in the third of the conference's five week series of compelling sessions. Frank and his panel will also discuss if and how the pandemic and the BLM movement might reshape the legal and regulatory issues facing Hispanic radio.

Don’t miss this enlightening session featuring David Honig, President Emeritus & Senior Advisor, Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council; Tomas Martinez Owner/CEO, Solmart Media; Alexander Sanjenis, Media Advisor/Office of Chairman Pai, Federal Communications Commission; and moderated by Frank Montero, Co-Managing Partner, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth.