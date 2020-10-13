Mt. Wilson FM Broadcasters, Inc. is looking for an experienced engineer to work with our engineering team to maintain integrity of all on-air and on-line products, including high power FM, HD, AM directional antenna systems, digital audio and audio streaming. Position includes installing, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing the all broadcast radio station equipment, including transmitters, antennas, STL, satellite downlinks, studio equipment, remote equipment, generators, telephone system and related other equipment. Ability to do component level troubleshooting desired.

Other Requirements: Looking for someone with strong organizational skills who works well with others.

Qualifications: Minimum two years of experience in broadcast facility maintenance, including hands-on support of FM radio transmitters and modern studio equipment at a radio station. Four-year college or technical school and/or training, or equivalent combination of education & experience preferred. Knowledge of FCC Rulers & Regulations. Basic knowledge of computers and IT systems is a must, including networking and proficiency with Microsoft Office products and Audiovault. Availability to work various hours / days, including some weekends and holidays. Ability to provide on-call status and response 24/7 in case of equipment failure or other emergencies, including reliable transportation and communication.

Mt. Wilson FM Broadcasters, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

Resumes can be e-mailed to Michael Levine at [email protected]