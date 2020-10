After falling to fifth on the weekly Media Monitors chart, The Home Depot returned as radio’s number one national advertiser last week. Airing 58,061 commercials on radio stations across the country, the big box retailer beat out The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which moved from 57th to 2nd with 55,244 spots

Rounding out the top five were UnitedHealthCare (48,038), GEICO (44,579) and Progressive (44,248).