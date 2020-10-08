Radio Turns 100 – And We Need Your Help

We’ll be celebrating radio’s 100th birthday in the November 9th issue of Radio Ink Magazine. Some of the biggest names in the industry, both past and present, will reflect on radio’s resiliency and predict how radio might do over the next 100 years. Here’s what we need help with…
We want you to send us your radio pictures. Pick your favorite picture, your oldest picture, your funniest picture, whichever picture means the most to you, and send it in to us. Tell us why that picture is important to you and your radio career. We want to put you in this special issue of Radio Ink magazine.
Send your (hi-rez) photo to [email protected] Your deadline is October 15th.
You guys are a little late! Two broadcast stations were operating regularly about a year before KDKA lit up the airwaves over Pittsburgh 100 years ago: KQV, also in Pittsburgh and the now-defunct CFCF in Montreal. But the first broadcast was actually made on Christmas Eve in 1906. Reginald Fessenden successfully modulated an arc transmitter with the human voice. His program consisted of a reading of the Christmas Gospel and the carol “O Holy Night”. Shipboard wireless operators were astounded at what they were hearing.
But KDKA does turn 100 this year, even if it wasn’t the first broadcast station…despite what Westinghouse was telling people over the years. Happy birthday, KDKA!