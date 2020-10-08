Another Look At Pay-For-Play

Rolling Stone is out with another extensive article about pay-for-play. The latest revolves around text messages the magazine has obtained between an independent radio promoter and label executives.

In the Summer of 2019 Radio Ink reported on the first Rolling Stone payola article.

The latest article focuses on more than 2,500 messages spanning 2018 to July of this year. According to the magazine, “many of the texts refer to conversations with major label executives about promotional giveaways and payments to a radio station in connection with airplay-practices that have supposedly been banned.”

You can read the full article here.