Moving up from 36th place, Burger King was the second biggest national advertiser on radio last week, according to Media Monitors. The fast food chain aired 59,849 commercials on radio stations all across the country. Here are the top five from last week.

GEICO held onto the top spot with 66,100 spots aired. Liberty Mutual dropped from 2nd to 3rd with 57,394. LoOreal moved into 4th from 72nd place (51,779) and Domino’s was 5th (46,374)