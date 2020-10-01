Where Will Craig Carton Land?

The former WFAN morning show co-host, who spent a year in prison for a ponzi scheme, has been getting a lot of publicity this week. The Philly Voice has a lengthy article on Carton about his time on WIP which, the paper reports, is one of two possibilities for Carton. The other being, of course, WFAN.

All of the speculation about Carton’s return to radio comes in anticipation of a new documentary about the 51 year old’s rise and fall from radio’s number one market and his conviction and prison term. HBO’s documentary “Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth” debuts October 7th.

Carton worked at WIP in Philadelphia in the mid-1990s and, perhaps, that’s an option now. It’s more likely he’s using that city as leverage to get as much money as he can out of Entercom and WFAN in New York. Although, with the pandemic still a factor, radio revenue off by 50% and the radio industry doing more firing than hiring in recent months, it’s unlikely Carton would be paid as much as he was getting before spending time in jail. Carton filed for bankruptcy back in August after the court ordered him to pay nearly $5 million in restitution for his bad deeds.

New York Post writer Andrew Marchand reports Carton has a solid offer to host mornings on WIP in Philadelphia and he’s also close to signing a deal for afternoons on WFAN. Marc Farzetta is now the morning show host on WIP, which is owned by Beasley. It would be interesting to see Carton go up against Angelo Cataldi, the long-time morning man on Entercom’s WIP in Philly.

Boomer & Gio are performing very well in the ratings on WFAN so it’s very unlikely there will be a reunion for Carton with the former NFL quarterback. But in radio, you never know.

It seems clear Carton will work in radio again and most likely very soon. Former WIP General Manager Marc Rayfield told Philly Voice contributor Joseph Santoliquito, “Craig is a good man, who did a bad thing, but he’s not a bad person and he will recover from this professionally. Craig is very collaborative; a good listener and it’s why Craig will work in radio again.”