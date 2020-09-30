We Go Live Tomorrow

Day one of Radio Ink Hispanic Radio LIVE includes a timely discussion of What’s at Stake for Hispanics and Hispanic Radio in the upcoming election. The discussion is part of a full day October 1 for the virtual, month long essential broadcast event.

Lorena Chambers, Ph.D. CEO, Chambers Lopez Strategies LLC; Mark Fratrik, Ph.D.

SVP/Chief Economist, BIA/Kelsey; Leo Kivijarv, Ph.D. EVP/Research, PQ Media; and Tomas Regalado Sr Advisor to the EVP/COO Office, Spanish Broadcasting System; will join Moderator Roger Rafson, Gen Media Partners, for the informative discussion. This is a must-attend session for any radio industry executive intent on increasing their intake of political ad dollars.

Registration is open for Radio Ink Hispanic Radio LIVE!, a virtual series, each Thursday of the month, presented in five weekly 90-minute installments. It all starts October 1 and runs through October 29.

2020 Election: What’s at Stake for Hispanics and Hispanic Radio, is presented with roughly one month until Election Day, your stations need to be prepared and ready for action. This session could provide intelligence and insight that’s much needed, and unavailable anywhere else.

The Agenda for Hispanic Radio LIVE is filled with a mix of panels, keynotes and other presentations covering all aspects of Hispanic radio.

