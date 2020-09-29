Some iHeart Furloughed Employees Will Not Return

That news from CEO Bob Pittman and CFO Richard Bressler to iHeart employees today. The note says that the downturn has been deeper and longer than originally expected and while some furloughed employees have been brought back, the jobs of others on furlough will be eliminated. The number of positions being eliminated was not mentioned.

The note goes on to say that “it is also apparent that, as a result of changed work habits and so much work still being done from home, we will not need all the jobs we once had; we will be working in new ways going forward and must align our organization with the future.”